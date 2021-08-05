Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,554 shares of company stock valued at $11,428,402 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $63.43 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.