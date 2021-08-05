Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF opened at $128.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

