Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 11,344 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

