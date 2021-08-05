Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,250 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after acquiring an additional 131,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,202,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 87,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

NYSE PEAK opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

