Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Cowen lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

SHAK stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.18.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

