Team (NYSE:TISI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

Shares of Team stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03. Team has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

