Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

TM17 opened at GBX 825 ($10.78) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 737.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

