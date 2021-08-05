TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Up to $7.16

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $7.37. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 29,186 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $118,889,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $134,428,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.