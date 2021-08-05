Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.16

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.16 and last traded at C$27.96, with a volume of 1408026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.24.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.55 billion and a PE ratio of 89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

