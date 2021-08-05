Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,149 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $74,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

