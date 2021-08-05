Tectonic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.72 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.25.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

