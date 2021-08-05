Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

KL opened at $42.90 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.05.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

