Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $115.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -359.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

