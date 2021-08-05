Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $165.72 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.