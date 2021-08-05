Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

