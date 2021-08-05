Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $142.76 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

