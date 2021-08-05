Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $25,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDY opened at $453.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $430.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $301.76 and a 52 week high of $462.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

