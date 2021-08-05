Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Up 5.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 37,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,728,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.02.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 564,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Tellurian by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

