Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading 5.9% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 37,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,728,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.19.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. Equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $342,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 94.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 41.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

