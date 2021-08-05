TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$29.25 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

