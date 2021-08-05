TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price objective (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.66.

Get TELUS alerts:

T opened at C$28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$22.50 and a 1-year high of C$28.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.