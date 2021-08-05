Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $44.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

Several research firms have commented on TPX. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX opened at $42.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.