Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.37 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.59. 1,849,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,571. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.35 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $594,027.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,034,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,158 shares of company stock worth $8,179,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

