Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Tenaga Nasional Berhad from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

