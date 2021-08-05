Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.64. 768,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 506.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

