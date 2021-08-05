Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Terex will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 515.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at $10,142,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 333.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.