Terracoin (TRC) Market Cap Reaches $526,797.40

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $526,797.40 and $305.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,879.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $548.40 or 0.01341506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00343988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00147581 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

