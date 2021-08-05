Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%.

NYSE TRNO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.66. 3,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.