Terril Brothers Inc. Grows Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,730 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 1.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143,741 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $3,419,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,906,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,031,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

