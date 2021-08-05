Terril Brothers Inc. Has $18.09 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 4.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $18,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $1,215,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 167.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 212,561 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Nutrien by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Nutrien by 8.6% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,601. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

