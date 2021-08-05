Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $18.23 on Thursday, hitting $2,738.80. 592,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,571.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,060 shares of company stock valued at $249,903,983. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

