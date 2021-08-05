Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,574 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIN traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.47. 415,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,978. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

