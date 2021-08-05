Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,754. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.98.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $710.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.82 billion, a PE ratio of 370.27, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

