The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 7,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AES stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The AES by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The AES by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The AES by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after purchasing an additional 72,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The AES by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

