The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $128.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

