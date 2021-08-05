The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Position Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 73,081 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

