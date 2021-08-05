The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.28.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. The Clorox has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.33.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Clorox by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $200,453,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.