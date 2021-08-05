The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $11.80. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 6,954 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 86,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Container Store Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Container Store Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $455,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

