The E.W. Scripps (SSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect The E.W. Scripps to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, analysts expect The E.W. Scripps to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSP stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.03. The E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSP shares. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

