The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deliveroo (LON:ROO) a GBX 440 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on Deliveroo (LON:ROO) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 352.40 ($4.60).

Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 328.53 ($4.29) on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The company has a market cap of £5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.73.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

