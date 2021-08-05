The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $78.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

ESTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.08. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

