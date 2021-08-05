The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $0.69

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $149.68 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00059113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00017708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00914864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00098700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043191 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

