The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $1,101,836.44 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carolyn M. Tastad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

