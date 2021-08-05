The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 115.80 ($1.51), with a volume of 815,241 shares.

RTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The firm has a market cap of £885.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.67.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

