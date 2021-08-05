The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.39.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.23. The stock had a trading volume of 910,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $216.42 and a one year high of $297.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

