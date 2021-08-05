The Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 69,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.89. The Southern has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.85.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $778,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

