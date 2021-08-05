The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.The Timken also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.01. 546,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Timken has a 12-month low of $49.39 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,446 shares of company stock worth $7,786,531 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

