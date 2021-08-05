The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Earnings Results

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE WU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,754,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.05.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

