The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 4,754,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

