TheStreet Lowers Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 3.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,176 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

